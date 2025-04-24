Politics

WATCH LIVE | Political parties brief media on VAT discussion outcomes

By TimesLIVE - 24 April 2025

The ANC, IFP, ActionSA, PAC, Rise Mzansi, Bosa, UDM, GOOD, Al Jama'ah and PA are holding a joint media briefing on Thursday on the outcomes of their discussions to resolve the fiscal framework.

