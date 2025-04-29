The ANC has denied being party to an alleged cover up in the death of its former president-general chief Albert Luthuli.
ANC denies being part of cover up in Luthuli's death
The ANC has denied being party to an alleged cover up in the death of its former president-general chief Albert Luthuli.
Luthuli's grandson Mthunzi Luthuli lambasted the ANC when he gave his testimony at an inquest into the death of his grandfather in the Pietermaritzburg high court last week.
Mthunzi lamented the delay in reopening the inquest, saying he was aware the ANC and the former National Party government made a deal that apartheid crimes perpetrators should not be prosecuted.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said the party noted Mthunzi's recent testimony.
“Some of the allegations made are unfortunate and regrettable. However, we appreciate they stem from a deep-seated hurt of losing one's grandfather and seeking to make sense of the circumstances surrounding such a loss,” said Sibisi.
He said, like all of them, the Luthuli family had every right to be angry at the delays in determining the cause of death.
“However, we can state without equivocation the ANC has never been part of any suggested cover-up. A cursory glance at history reveals all ANC presidents have publicly raised the need to reopen the inquest. We wish to place it on record no leader of the ANC ever negotiated with the apartheid National Party government to hand over power in exchange for immunity from prosecution for crimes committed under apartheid,” said Sibisi.
Out of respect for the Luthuli family who remain an integral part of the ANC and its shared history, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal would refrain from commenting further in public about this.
“Instead, we believe it is appropriate to engage directly with the family in the spirit of unity and mutual respect.”
Sibisi said they would place their trust in the inquest process, which they believe will bring much-needed clarity and truth regarding the painful and unresolved circumstances surrounding the death of Luthuli.
The inquest continues on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
