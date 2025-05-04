DA challenges ANC’s rejection of proposal to decrease elective surgery backlogs

The DA has challenged the ANC’s rejection of its proposal to reduce the list of patients waiting for elective surgery at state hospitals in the Eastern Cape.
The DA’s Jane Cowley said the situation at two of the Eastern Cape’s biggest hospitals highlighted the crisis.
“At Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, the waiting list stands at 1,300 people and only 48 can be attended to annually.
“At Frere Hospital in Buffalo City Metro, the waiting list for elective orthopaedic surgeries in November last year stood at 2,001 people, and only 40 surgeries take place per year.”
She said the measures proposed in the DA’s motion to the provincial legislature, which was rejected by health MEC Nthandokazi Capa on April 24, focused on a series of practical and achievable measures.
“Repair the theatres that need fixing and settle outstanding debts to suppliers of high-quality, cost-effective implants, so they can resume supplying the department.
“Ensure that earmarked regional and district hospitals have adequate orthopaedic capabilities to decentralise surgeries, and balance the surgical workload between triaged trauma and elective surgery patients.
“Finally, we say develop a time-bound, fully funded plan for surgery marathons, and submit it to the health portfolio committee.”
Cowling said the DA was determined to continue pressing for further action.
“The feeble response of the ANC in rejecting this motion, claiming they are doing enough to address the shocking backlogs, would surely mean the backlog is shrinking.
“Instead, it continues to climb.
“The DA will continue to fight for all patients on elective orthopaedic surgery lists.”
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo did not respond directly to questions regarding the length of elective surgery queues and why the MEC had rejected the DA motion, but he emphasised Capa’s efforts to tackle problems.
“The MEC had an urgent meeting with her management to discuss issues of public health care in the Nelson Mandela metro.
“She has given the department until the end of May to deal with urgent matters such as overcrowding at Dora Nginza and the need to increase capacity and critical skills in theatres.
“The head of department has assured the MEC that some of the administrative processes to achieve that are already under way.
“These processes include addressing systems at Humansdorp hospital and Settlers hospital in Makhanda, to prevent patients having to be referred to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
“They also include addressing overcrowding at the Dora Nginza maternity ward.
“All these matters should [be] resolved by the end of May as per the MEC’s instructions to Eastern Cape health management.”
He said the MEC was also focusing on the appointment of permanent CEOs at state hospitals where there were still vacancies.
DA challenges ANC’s rejection of proposal to decrease elective surgery backlogs
Efforts under way to tackle queues, other issues, says department
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
