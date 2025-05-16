MK party, ATM joining forces in Ward 57 by-election
The MK party and ATM will use their national pact to join forces and try to topple the ANC from its Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 57 stronghold in the by-election on July 2.
The party’s regional leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay announced this on Thursday...
