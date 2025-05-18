Politics

PA declares ‘war’ on ANC in Eastern Cape

By Nomazima Nkosi and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 May 2025

The Patriotic Alliance has declared the Eastern Cape as ground zero ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

On Saturday, the party painted Nelson Mandela Bay green as it launched its 2026 election campaign with a rally at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

