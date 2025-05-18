PA declares ‘war’ on ANC in Eastern Cape
The Patriotic Alliance has declared the Eastern Cape as ground zero ahead of the 2026 local government elections.
On Saturday, the party painted Nelson Mandela Bay green as it launched its 2026 election campaign with a rally at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.