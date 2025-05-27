DA names Retief Odendaal as mayoral candidate for 2026 election
The DA has announced MPL Retief Odendaal as the party’s mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay, in the run-up to the 2026 local government election.
DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield made the announcement on Tuesday. ..
