Nelson Mandela Bay metro sticks with plan for 12.8% electricity hike

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is moving forward with plans to increase the electricity price by more than 12%, starting on July 1.
The council noted the 2025/2026 budget and the integrated development plan on Thursday.
They will meet on Thursday next week to adopt it.
Capital budget and asset management senior director Nomphelo Scott stood in for Jackson Ngcelwane as acting CFO.
According to proposals, electricity is expected to increase by 12.8% and refuse collection by 6%.
If approved, property rates will go up by 5%. Water and sanitation are expected to increase by 5.5%.
The total budget is R21.58bn, which is made up of the R2.9bn for the capital budget and R19.47bn for the operational budget.
Councillors expressed concerns that meeting agendas were being delivered late.
Some only received copies on the day of the meeting.
“It is important to note that the financial position of the electricity service is under immense pressure due to the extent of electricity losses, which significantly affects the sustainability of the municipality,” the report says.
“This is supported by the fact that the budget for electricity bulk purchases exceeds the total electricity service charges budget.
“This means the electricity service, which is a trading service, is operating at a substantial deficit, requiring support from property rates.”
About 71% of revenue for the city comes from rates and services. This amounts to R13.93bn.
Tabling the budget, mayor Babalwa Lobishe said they had embarked on an IDP and budget consultative process for three weeks.
She said the budget was brought to the council for noting.
“We note with disappointment the fact that the agendas were delivered late, but we wish councillors could pardon us, but we have been ready since last week.”
DA councillor Rano Kayser said he wanted to establish whether Ngcelwane was present.
“How do we expect a credible budget if every second week we have a new acting CFO?” he said.
Kayser said a decision was taken in the last council meeting that councillors must be consulted when dealing with the IDP and ward-based budget, but this did not happen.
“I wrote to the acting city manager [Ted Pillay] a while ago requesting a meeting, but he didn’t respond, and these are the issues I wanted to raise with him.
“In some wards, such as 35, the IDP didn’t even take place, I was there.
“How do we accept this budget if officials didn’t turn up to IDP meetings and ward councillors were not consulted.
“The directorates that are supposed to be implementing have no idea what’s contained in the ward-based budget.”
Kayser said it was not the first time they were sidelined from the budget.
“The acting city manager must tell us what he did from April 1 until today to ensure the budget is ready.”
