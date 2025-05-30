Neville Higgins to return as DOP councillor
Corruption-accused Neville Higgins will return to the Nelson Mandela Bay council, filling the vacant Defenders of the People seat.
Higgins is the party’s national spokesperson. He replaces Bongekile Mankahla, suspended by the party in April and later expelled...
