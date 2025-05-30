SACP kicks off regional congress in Gqeberha
The SACP in Nelson Mandela Bay is preparing to contest the 2026 local government elections, having already established 40 branches across the city as part of its build-up to the regional congress, which began on Thursday.
SACP regional congress co-ordinator Vuyani Limba announced this on the opening day of the congress, which saw about 80 delegates register for the event...
