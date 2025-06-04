Aubrey Tsengwa has been unveiled as the Ward 8 councillor candidate in the June by-elections in Knysna.
Tsengwa was the Ward 8 councillor until he resigned just three months ago.
His resignation came after an investigative committee recommended his removal from office.
In April 2023, the provincial local government department established an investigative committee to examine multiple allegations against former mayor Tsengwa, former deputy mayor Alberto Marbi and former council speaker Mncedisi Skosana and provide recommendations.
The investigation followed a council resolution in 2022 to create seven support staff positions in the offices of Tsengwa, Marbi and Skosana.
Following his resignation, Tsengwa was suspended by the party after the ANC accused him of disrupting the party’s business in the ward.
Tsengwa, who is the ANC’s acting chair, did not inform the party before his resignation.
The by-election will be held on June 25, and other candidates vying for the position include Elmarie Maxim from the Knysna Independent Movement, who used to be a DA councillor and Vuyisile Sonjani from the MK party.
The PA’s Magdalena Moos is also contesting alongside Thozama Mali from the Land Party and Mkululi Pasi from the EFF.
Local electoral project officer Sibusiso Ntshiba said the manual candidate nomination process closed on June 2 at 5pm while online applications closed at midnight.
“This phase involved submissions from political parties and has now transitioned to the internal processes of the IEC [Independent Electoral Commission], at this point, we are unable to confirm any further details as internal verifications are still under way,” Ntshiba said.
The Herald
Ex-mayor Tsengwa to stand for ANC in Knysna by-election
Image: Facebook
The Herald
