Politics

Row over Nelson Mandela Bay ward allocations in metro budget

DA questions fairness and political favouritism in funding for capital projects

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi and Andisa Bonani - 05 June 2025

As Nelson Mandela Bay prepares to table its municipal budget on Thursday, tensions are mounting over stark disparities in capital project allocations across wards.

The DA has raised fresh concerns about fairness and political favouritism...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Elon Musk calls Trump's tax bill a 'disgusting abomination' | REUTERS

Most Read