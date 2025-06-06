Nelson Mandela Bay council fails in second bid to pass budget
Delays in integrated development plan blamed for latest hold-up
A second attempt to pass the 2025/2026 budget for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was unsuccessful due to delays in the integrated development plan.
On Thursday, mayor Babalwa Lobishe announced that, after budget consultations with ward councillors earlier in the week, the budget and integrated development plan (IDP) would be tabled for noting...
