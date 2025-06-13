Mayor Babalwa Lobishe calls out acting city boss Ted Pillay for ‘administrative inefficiencies’
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe criticised acting city manager Ted Pillay on Thursday, calling his performance mediocre and blaming his administrative inefficiencies for delays in council proceedings
Lobishe was delivering her open remarks during a council meeting where the 2025/2026 budget was tabled for the third time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.