‘Sorry, rival faction — Gary van Niekerk’s here to stay’
Faulty petition sinks court bid to remove National Alliance leader
A petition with duplicated names and missing pages dealt a blow to a rival faction of the National Alliance on Thursday, which lost a court bid to have Gary van Niekerk removed as a councillor and president of the party.
The judgment settles a two-year dispute over the legitimate leadership of the National Alliance, with the faction opting not to appeal against the court’s decision. ..
