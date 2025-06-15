Senzo Mchunu launches Operation Asiye Ekhaya to woo back former ANC members

ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu is adamant that being part of the government of national unity (GNU) is not the alpha and omega.
Speaking at the party's recruitment drive campaign called Operation Asiye Ekhaya in Mtshezi in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday, Mchunu said the ANC was concerned over the party's dwindling support.
“Here in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC performed dismally in the recent general elections, receiving only 17%,” he said.
Mchunu said they have decided to launch the Operation Asiye Ekhaya campaign because they want to turn the tide. He said the ANC would still lead the country outside the GNU.
“Circumstances forced us to form a GNU, hence one of the reasons we have decided to launch Operation Asiye Ekhaya, where we are recruiting back all our former members who joined other political parties for different reasons,” he said.
“The ANC has lost millions of members to splinter parties like the EFF and most recently the MK Party led by former president Jacob Zuma.”
He added that the exodus of members has had a negative impact on the party.
The EFF led by Julius Malema and MK Party have gained millions of voters from the ANC. In earlier years, the ANC also lost some of its voters to the UDM and Congress of the People.
On Sunday, Mchunu welcomed about 200 members from different political parties, including the MK Party and the National Freedom Party.
He said Mtshezi is one of the important areas in the history of the ANC since it produced one of their former presidents, Josaih Gumede.
Mchunu also explained to the people of Mtshezi the challenges the government is facing. “We have identified the growing of the economy as a main priority. If we grow the economy we will be able to create employment opportunities in the country so that many people will be able to look after their families,” he said, adding that the ANC has a plan on how to grow the economy.
“The ANC is the only organisation in the country that has a comprehensive plan to grow the economy,” he said.
Senzo Mchunu launches Operation Asiye Ekhaya to woo back former ANC members
