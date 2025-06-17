Politics

Security company threatens to stop guarding substations unless metro pays R21m

By Andisa Bonani - 17 June 2025

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is under pressure to pay R21m to avoid the withdrawal of a security company’s services at vulnerable substations.

The company has threatened to abandon the substations if it is not paid...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep94 | Audi Q5, Hyundai Grand i10, Mazda CX-60, Smart Car, GWM ...
Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS

Most Read