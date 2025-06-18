PAC and National Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay join race for Ward 34
The contest for Ward 34 has intensified as the PAC and National Alliance have fielded candidates for the by-election in July.
For the PAC, Ward 34 branch chair and secretary of the party’s northern areas detachment, Alexine Bantam, will be on the ballot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.