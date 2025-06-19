Acting metro officials to receive million rand-plus pay packages
The Nelson Mandela Bay council signed off on the remuneration packages for acting city manager Ted Pillay and chief operations officer Lonwabo Ngoqo on Wednesday.
Pillay will earn R1.4m, with Ngoqo receiving R1.1m for their six-month secondment...
