Nelson Mandela Bay’s R21.61bn budget approved after several attempts
Some charges lower than initially proposed, ward allocations revised
After several attempts, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s 2025/2026 budget was passed on Wednesday.
After weeks of intense deliberations and budget adjustments, the proposed tariff increases were reduced from those presented in the budget tabled three weeks earlier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.