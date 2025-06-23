Malema vows to build houses for families of KZN bus crash victims

EFF leader Julius Malema has committed to building houses and boreholes for the families of 10 party members who died in a bus crash last week while returning from a Youth Day rally in Durban.
Malema addressed the mass funeral service in Vryheid on Sunday.
“We are going to honour these 10 fallen heroes, each one of them with a house that has all the facilities,” he said.
“If there’s no water in those yards, we’ll make sure we put [in] boreholes so we restore the dignity of those families. We will build those houses and put [in] those boreholes because we want to build a permanent relationship with these families. We don’t want to forget you and don’t forget us.”
He assured the families they are not alone.
“Your loss is our loss. Your tears are our tears. Your children are not forgotten. The EFF will walk with you, we will support you and we will continue to fight in their name.
“As the EFF, we say their death must not be in vain. Their passing must become a turning point. We must honour them not only with flowers and words but with action. We must fix our roads, regulate the transport industry and demand accountability.”
The accident happened on June 17 when the group was returning from the rally. A bus carrying EFF supporters collided with a truck on the R34 near Vryheid.
Malema described the members who died as “soldiers”, drawing a parallel to the youth of 1976 who died for freedom.
“These are not just names in headlines or numbers in a report. These were young people who had dreams. They were full of life, full of promise and full of courage that defines the children of working-class and oppressed families. They died while in pursuit of life. They were travelling with hope in their hearts, but the journey that should’ve taken them towards opportunity ended in tragedy.”
He said their parents should be proud that their children did not die from drug or alcohol abuse but on the “battlefield”.
“Your children are soldiers; they are martyrs and the names of your children will be called when the names of the martyrs are called. Be proud that your children have inspired many generations to come.”
Malema vows to build houses for families of KZN bus crash victims
Image: Freddy Mavunda
