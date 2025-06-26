Politics

PA wins Ward 9 in Mossel Bay

By Herald Reporter - 26 June 2025

The Patriotic Alliance has emerged victorious in the Ward 9 by-election in Mossel Bay.

The by-election, held on Wednesday, was prompted by the passing of former DA councillor Erica Meyer on 11 April...

Most Read