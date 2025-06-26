PA wins Ward 9 in Mossel Bay
The Patriotic Alliance has emerged victorious in the Ward 9 by-election in Mossel Bay.
The by-election, held on Wednesday, was prompted by the passing of former DA councillor Erica Meyer on 11 April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.