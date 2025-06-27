Ex-mayor reclaims Ward 8 in Knysna by-election
After stepping down as Ward 8 councillor earlier in 2025, the ANC’s Aubrey Tsengwa reclaimed his seat after a by-election was held on Wednesday in Knysna.
The ANC won with 1,302 votes, with the Patriotic Alliance’s candidate, Magdalena Moos, trailing behind with 797 votes...
