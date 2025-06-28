Politics

WATCH | DA briefs media on the future of GNU

The second-biggest party in the government of national unity gave ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum

By TIMESLIVE - 28 June 2025
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Image: Misha Jordaan

The DA is holding a media briefing on the future of the government of national unity (GNU). As tensions and uncertainty grow around the GNU’s stability and direction, the party is expected to outline its stance, strategic priorities and possible next steps.

The briefing comes at a crucial time as coalition dynamics continue to shape South Africa’s political landscape.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA briefs media on GNU future
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 June 2025

Most Read