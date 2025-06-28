The DA is holding a media briefing on the future of the government of national unity (GNU). As tensions and uncertainty grow around the GNU’s stability and direction, the party is expected to outline its stance, strategic priorities and possible next steps.
The briefing comes at a crucial time as coalition dynamics continue to shape South Africa’s political landscape.
WATCH | DA briefs media on the future of GNU
The second-biggest party in the government of national unity gave ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum
