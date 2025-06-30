Patriotic Alliance vows to defend Ramaphosa against DA’s possible motion of no confidence

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene has vowed to defend President Cyril Ramaphosa against the possible motion of no confidence by the DA.
DA leader John Steenhuisen threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, citing alleged failure to act against corruption-accused ANC ministers, after the recent removal of DA’s former deputy trade and industry minister Andrew Whitfield.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Kunene said the motion would not succeed.
“The DA does not hold any cards whatsoever,” he said. “As the PA we will defend the president, we will make sure that we mobilise that this motion of no confidence does not succeed. That must be condemned in the strongest of terms.”
Whitfield was fired after he allegedly took an unauthorised trip to the US. Kunene supported this decision, saying Ramaphosa acted correctly in his capacity as the president.
“Ramaphosa has acted within his constitutional powers and mandate. He cannot be undermined in the way that Whitfield undermined him. As the president he had to act. The president has done nothing wrong; it is the DA that should've spoken to their deputy minister and made him aware of the importance to abide by the law when it comes to travelling and other matters that govern ministers and deputy ministers.”
The DA had given Ramaphosa an ultimatum to act against corruption in his own ranks. After the ultimatum expired, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced his party’s withdrawal from the national dialogue. The DA also plans to vote against the upcoming departmental budget votes for departments headed by corruption-accused ANC ministers.
Kunene said he expected the DA to walk away from the GNU.
“We were surprised by the waste of time by the DA. When you give an ultimatum, the expectation is that you walk away from the marriage. They’re still there because they have tasted power.”
Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks has also vowed to back Ramaphosa in the motion of no confidence.
“They [the DA] don’t have the numbers,” Hendricks said. “The motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa would never happen because they will be defeated. We are sick and tired of the DA trying to govern us. Steenhuisen is trying to outdo [US President Donald] Trump by what he’s doing. He’s not going to succeed.”
The GNU comprises 10 political parties including the DA, PA and Al Jama-ah. The ANC has 159 seats in parliament while the DA has 87 seats, PA has nine seats, and Al Jama-ah has two.
