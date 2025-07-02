Basic services for all Garden Route residents is our goal, says MEC
The Western Cape government is aiming to provide all Garden Route households with access to electricity, clean water, sanitation and waste removal services.
This was announced by local government MEC Anton Bredell at the Garden Route special extended district co-ordinating forum meeting on Monday...
