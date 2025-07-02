Motherwell special voters go to polls, hoping for improved services
Motherwell residents who registered for a special vote on Tuesday turned up at the four voting stations in Ward 57, casting their ballots in the hopes that the elected candidate will address persistent water leaks in their area.
Party representatives from the ANC, EFF, Bosa and Azapo were stationed outside the venues encouraging as many registered voters to make their mark...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.