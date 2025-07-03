Politics

ANC retains Ward 57 in Motherwell

By Andisa Bonani - 03 July 2025

The ANC has retained Ward 57 in Motherwell after a by-election on Wednesday.

They party received 1,619 votes which is 64.76% of the total vote, according to the Electoral Commission of SA's website...

