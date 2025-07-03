Jobs and crime front of mind as Motherwell residents vote

The high unemployment in Motherwell, with no recreational programmes to keep the youth busy while they search for jobs, is fuelling the rise in crime in the area.
This was the view of voters during the Ward 57 by-election as they cast their ballots to elect a new councillor.
Despite the slow voter turnout in the morning, which many attributed to social grant payments, people continued to trickle into the four voting stations.
Speaking before voting at Motherwell High School, with 3,420 registered voters, resident Eric Ntulini said he hoped the new councillor would fight for jobs to be directed towards the area as a means of curbing crime among the youth.
“I’m voting to elect a leader who is abreast of the community members’ needs,” Ntulini said.
“For example, there was a group of young people who decided to regularly clean up an illegal dump site voluntarily.
“No-one encouraged them or offered them jobs in the next intake for EPWP [Expanded Public Works Programme].
“Young people in Motherwell are jobless and bored, they have nothing to do with their time, and many resort to crime to earn money because when they put themselves out there to be noticed for doing good, no-one cares.”
William Tyileka, who voted at the Orthodox Church, with 1,185 registered voters, said did so just for the sake of it.
“They are all useless and are good-for-nothing liars.
“They will say everything you want to hear when they want your vote, but will not remember you when you ask them for assistance once they are elected.”
Tyileka said he would not allow politicians to campaign in his home in the run-up to the by-election.
“I chased them away when they went to my house to campaign.
“I don’t want to be influenced by anyone. I just did my own thing, no-one even knows if I really voted or messed up the ballot.”
Thandazwa Ngcongco, a voter at Fumisukoma Primary School, which had 1,945 registered to vote, said she voted for a candidate she hoped would consult with residents and listen to their needs.
“We don’t want someone who is not approachable and is distant from the community,” Ngcongco said.
“One of the main issues that I would like the councillor to look into is refuse removal in my street because the truck no longer services us. It has been a few years now.
“This later resulted in residents dumping their rubbish in the nearby field.”
Ngcongco said another pressing issue was the high unemployment rate, which resulted in crime by young people.
“Our children are not safe any more in the community.
“There are too many young people who have nothing to do, there are no activities or trainings to upskill them, the only role models they have are criminals.
“We need a councillor who will fight to bring programmes for the youth in our area.”
Voting at Nxanelwimfundo Primary School, with 2,486 registered voters, Nonkululeko Katu said her family was struggling because everyone was unemployed.
“Our children are not working, they depend on my pension money from the government which on its own is not enough.
“It’s really tough because all my children and their children depend on me because they don’t have jobs.
“They have given up on finding work because it’s been years of looking and now they’re over the required age to get employment.
“Times are really hard for many families and we hope the government with the help of the councillor will bring jobs to our children,” Katu said.
The Herald
Jobs and crime front of mind as Motherwell residents vote
Community hopes new councillor in Ward 57 will put their needs first
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
