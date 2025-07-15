ANC NWC resolves to postpone NEC meeting again, insiders say
Complaints that the party is 'beholden to the DA'
The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has resolved to postpone its national executive committee (NEC) meeting after failing to produce reports meant to be discussed at the meeting scheduled for this weekend.
This will be the fourth time the ANC has postponed the meeting of its highest decision-making body between conferences since the budget impasse with the DA. ..
