Mayor Babalwa Lobishe highlights measures to curb grant underspending
Abolishing the automatic external review of tenders awarded exceeding R10m and roping in more support from the department of public works are measures Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has highlighted as breakthroughs in the city’s efforts to crack down on grant under-expenditure.
Lobishe spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday, accompanied by chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane and acting city manager Ted Pillay...
