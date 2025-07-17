DA edges out PA to retain Nelson Mandela Bay's Ward 34
The DA retained the hotly contested Ward 34 in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The party secured 2,382 votes (46.56%), with the Patriotic Alliance close behind with 2,194 votes (42.89%)...
