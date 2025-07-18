Ramaphosa defends commissions as parties clash over Presidency budget

President Cyril Ramaphosa strongly defended commissions of inquiry and renewed the call for accountability as political parties debated the 2025/26 Presidency budget vote in parliament this week.
The budget debate takes place at a critical time, just days before the National Assembly is expected to adopt the Appropriations Bill.
The stakes are high, as the second-largest party in the government of national unity (GNU), the DA, has threatened to withhold support for budget votes involving ministers it believes should be removed from the cabinet.
In his address, Ramaphosa reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling corruption, especially in the upper ranks of the SA Police Service (SAPS), after explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
“As a country committed to the rule of law, to procedural fairness and to transparency, we will ensure that the allegations made around corruption in the upper echelons of the SAPS will be fully ventilated in the commission of inquiry process,” said Ramaphosa.
He said the commission into alleged SAPS corruption could have a “profound impact” and is aligned with the government’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and transparency.
Ramaphosa has come under fire from opposition parties for what many argue is an over-reliance on commissions which they say are a waste of time and money.
But the president argued that previous commissions have delivered real results such as:
- The revitalisation of the SA Revenue Service (Sars);
- Reforms to state security structures;
- And the recovery of millions of rand and assets looted through state capture.
“This accountability means all those responsible for imperilling democracy through nefarious acts should face justice,” said Ramaphosa.
The decision to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave during the inquiry has also drawn criticism as opposition parties questioned both the legality of the move and the financial cost involved.
Opposition parties were also divided on whether to support the Presidency’s R747.2m budget allocation.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni broke down the budget as R657.5m for administration, R55.7m for executive support and R25.8m for policy and research services.
The MK Party, represented by former judge John Hlophe, rejected the budget and criticised the president.
“We are asked to vote for this budget. The MK stands resolute. We reject this budget vote. We reject a president who has become a piggy bank for the elite. We reject a parliament that has turned into a silent spectator to national decay,” said Hlophe.
“Mr President, corruption is so common in this country. It happens right under your nose. The question is, why can't you see it every day? What is the obstruction?” said Hlophe.
ActionSA’s Athol Trollip also announced their rejection of the budget, accusing Ramaphosa of presiding over rising poverty, crime and inequality.
“No, Mr President, you are not following in the footsteps of President Mandela. You and your government are not combating poverty and inequality. You're increasing it. As for your budget, we cannot support it against such woeful performance,” said Trollip.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi warned that commissions should not become a substitute for decisive action.
“What frustrates South Africans is that it takes so long for those responsible to be charged, let alone to be sent to prison. It sends a message that our systems of accountability are paralysed against those who either have power or have proximity to it,” said Zibi.
The IFP and Patriotic Alliance (PA) however voiced their support for the budget.
“The IFP’s support for this budget vote is rooted in our commitment to strengthening the president's ability to fulfil his mandate, and this support comes with the expectation of accountability,” said IFP MP Nhlanhla Hadebe.
PA MP Jasmine Petersen said her party remains firmly behind the GNU and praised the president’s efforts to promote national dialogue.”
“Let this budget be the turning point where words become actions, where plans become progress and where South Africa truly becomes a nation that works for all its people,” she said.
The debate continues as many question Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on leave and replace him with Gwede Mantashe until Firoz Cachalia takes over the reins as police minister in August.
