Nelson Mandela Bay urged to stop Nqwazi merry-go-round
Advocate advises municipality to either reinstate or pay out city boss, who has been drawing a full salary since October 2023 suspension
There are only two options in the case of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager Noxolo Nqwazi — reinstate her or pay her out.
These are the recommendations in a legal opinion that found the charges against her baseless and raised serious doubt about the validity of her suspension...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.