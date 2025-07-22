Politics

Gary van Niekerk lives to fight another day in council

MEC finds removal of deputy mayor too harsh, awaits suggestion on alternative sanction

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 July 2025

Despite conceding that Gary van Niekerk violated Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply chain management policy and breached the code of conduct, attempts to have him removed as a councillor have failed.

Instead, Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams, who was responsible for making the final determination on Van Niekerk’s fate, has reprimanded the deputy mayor and slapped him with a written warning...

