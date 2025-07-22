Gary van Niekerk lives to fight another day in council
MEC finds removal of deputy mayor too harsh, awaits suggestion on alternative sanction
Despite conceding that Gary van Niekerk violated Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply chain management policy and breached the code of conduct, attempts to have him removed as a councillor have failed.
Instead, Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams, who was responsible for making the final determination on Van Niekerk’s fate, has reprimanded the deputy mayor and slapped him with a written warning...
