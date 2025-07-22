“One Nkabane does not a renewed ANC make. There is a very long list of ANC corruption to be eradicated.”
‘Nkabane epitomised political arrogance’: Parties welcome former minister’s axing
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Political parties have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane.
Nkabane's removal comes months after growing calls from MPs to have her removed after she was embroiled in controversy over the appointment of the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board, which was withdrawn following a public backlash.
She was accused of misleading parliament over the “independent panel” she claimed had approved politically connected individuals for Seta boards.
Buti Manamela was appointed as Nkabane's replacement and Nomusa Dube-Ncube was appointed as deputy minister.
The DA, which had written to Ramaphosa demanding that he fire Nkabane, said the decision came after its relentless pressure to fight corruption, wrongdoing and criminality.
“The DA’s commitment to rescue South Africa means that while we govern to deliver in every way we can, we also fight vigorously to take down corruption in every way possible,” said DA MP Karabo Khakhau.
She urged Ramaphosa to act against other ANC members accused of corruption, saying Nkabane was the first step for him.
“One Nkabane does not a renewed ANC make. There is a very long list of ANC corruption to be eradicated.”
The MK Party (MKP) said the move was necessary and long overdue.
“The former minister's failure to account for the irregular and unlawful allocation of the Seta board positions raised serious questions about the government of national unity's governance, their lack of transparency and the severe political interference that has become characteristic of the former liberation movement,” said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.
“It was evident the appointments disproportionately favoured individuals with strong ties to the ANC, a pattern that cannot be ignored in a constitutional democracy such as South Africa.”
The ANC expressed confidence in the new leadership of Manamela and Dube-Ncube.
“The ANC is confident the new leadership team will advance access, equity, and quality in the higher education sector,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.
“We extend our gratitude to Nkabane for her service and wish her well in her future endeavours. The appointments reaffirm our commitment to a capable, ethical and developmental state.”
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi also welcomed Nkabane's removal, citing her alleged misconduct in parliament.
“Nkabane epitomised political arrogance and showed an unrepentant disregard for what it means to be in service to the people of South Africa. While she no longer serves as a member of the executive, she must be held accountable by the joint committee on ethics and members' interests for misleading parliament and the people of South Africa.”
ActionSA said Nkabane's tenure as minister was marked by “failure, scandal and neglect”.
It said: “Her attempt to bury parliamentary questions under 800 pages of bureaucratic nonsense concealed, among other things, an R11.2m departmental travel spree.”
