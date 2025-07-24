Politics

ACDP demands legal opinion on suspended city manager be tabled in council

By Nomazima Nkosi - 24 July 2025

The ACDP wants Nelson Mandela Bay Babalwa Lobishe to table a legal opinion that has recommended suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi either be reinstated or given a golden handshake.

A council meeting is scheduled for 10am on Thursday...

