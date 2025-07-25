KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry

An ANC ward in Vryheid under the Mzala Nxumalo region in the north of KwaZulu-Natal has rallied behind embattled police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after explosive corruption allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
ANC’s ward 23 treasurer Lindokuhle Xulu said they fully support Mchunu because he respected all processes including the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations against him.
“Mchunu has shown discipline as a seasoned comrade. We respect him for displaying such ethical behaviour as a leader. We also support him for always being loyal to the ANC values which bind us as comrades to be always disciplined,” said Xulu.
The branch presented Mchunu with sheep when he was in the area during an ANC campaign for a by-election held recently. That by-election was won by the IFP.
The commission that will probe allegations against Mchunu will be chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
A source close to Mchunu alleged he was being attacked by comrades who want to disrupt his campaign ahead of the party's national elective conference in 2027. Some party insiders said Mchunu wants to be the next ANC president.
