SACP dual members have rights and duties to the ANC, Ramaphosa warns

The ANC constitution states that standing for election for local, provincial or national government, or acting as the election agent or canvasser for a person standing in such an election for any political party — and in opposition to a candidate endorsed by the ANC national executive committee or provincial executive committees — constitutes a misconduct for which disciplinary proceedings may be instituted.
The SACP has been battling with the ANC for a more dominant role in the alliance that grants influence on policy.
In its last congress in December, the party said it now requires a popular left front to build more influence on the ground and in the “battle for ideas” for a progressive alternative to neoliberalism.
The SACP said this will require reaching out to like-minded groupings and organisations beyond the comfort zone of alliance partners, including trade unions in various federations, progressive NGOs and research bodies.
The party said these groupings would share a vision on the fight for a universal basic income grant, for a huge public employment programme, campaigns against identified budget cuts of particular relevance to working people and the poor, and building on the financial sector campaign.
Ramaphosa said the NEC held in-depth discussions over the SACP, adding the ANC recognised the SACP as an independent political organisation that has the right to contest elections as it sees fit.
“As the ANC, we have no wish, nor do we have any attention, to interfere with the decision that the SACP has taken. However, as we have indicated to the SACP, our ally, we disagree with the decision. We believe that this decision has fundamental implications for the strategy and programme of the National Democratic Revolution and the alliance that has led the struggle for liberation in our country since the 1920s.
“While the alliance between the SACP and the ANC has spanned the better part of a century, this is not about the past. It is not about nostalgia. As the ANC, we are seriously concerned that this decision taken by the SACP to participate in elections in their own name and right will significantly weaken the forces for national democratic change.”
Ramaphosa said the ANC would seek to engage with the SACP on how to run the elections.
“We will go out from this meeting to explain our position to our structures at every level of our organisation, so that comrades, members of the ANC, are empowered to explain the challenge this poses to our transformation agenda.”
Speaking at the SACP’s 104th anniversary at KwaDlangezwa in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, its general secretary, Solly Mapaila, lashed out at the ANC saying he was tired of attending meaningless meetings with the ANC.
“If you go to the meeting with the people you know will not implement what you agreed upon, there is something wrong with you,” he said.
SACP dual members have rights and duties to the ANC, Ramaphosa warns
Image: GALLO IMAGES
