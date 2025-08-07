Politics

ANC retains Ward 23 after Nelson Mandela Bay by-election

By Andisa Bonani - 07 August 2025

The ANC has retained Ward 23 in Nelson Mandela Bay after Wednesday's by-election in Motherwell.

The party received 1,539 votes, which is 63.6% of the total, according to the Electoral Commission of SA...

