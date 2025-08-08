Politics

ANC retains Ward 23 in by-election with low turnout

By Andisa Bonani - 08 August 2025

Though the ANC maintained one of its strongholds on Wednesday, voter turnout was low, with only 2,429 registered voters casting their ballots in Wednesday’s Ward 23 by-election.

A decline in voter turnout is also highlighted in the ANC’s 2024 annual report, released by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in July...

