ANC retains Ward 23 in by-election with low turnout
Though the ANC maintained one of its strongholds on Wednesday, voter turnout was low, with only 2,429 registered voters casting their ballots in Wednesday’s Ward 23 by-election.
A decline in voter turnout is also highlighted in the ANC’s 2024 annual report, released by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in July...
