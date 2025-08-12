The government will submit a revised trade deal offer to Washington as it tries to lower the 30% tariff imposed on its exports to the US, trade minister Parks Tau said on Tuesday.
“Cabinet has approved that South Africa submits a revised offer as a basis for negotiations with the US,” Tau told a press conference.
“The new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report.”
The government has tried for months to negotiate a trade deal with Washington but failed to reach agreement before President Donald Trump's deadline. Its exports to the US were hit with the highest tariff rate in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Reuters
Government will submit revised US trade deal offer: Parks Tau
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The government will submit a revised trade deal offer to Washington as it tries to lower the 30% tariff imposed on its exports to the US, trade minister Parks Tau said on Tuesday.
“Cabinet has approved that South Africa submits a revised offer as a basis for negotiations with the US,” Tau told a press conference.
“The new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report.”
The government has tried for months to negotiate a trade deal with Washington but failed to reach agreement before President Donald Trump's deadline. Its exports to the US were hit with the highest tariff rate in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News