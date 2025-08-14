Nelson Mandela Bay GOOD regional chair Mayana expelled from party
GOOD’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional chair, Siyanda Mayana, has been expelled from the party amid allegations that he plotted to form a rival party, the National Movement, in the run-up to the 2026 local government elections.
However, Mayana has disputed the allegations and instead accused GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon of colluding with a new party member, Kerwin Stuurman, to have him expelled...
