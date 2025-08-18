ANC to discipline Gigaba and Mchunu for 'opportunistic assault' on party

Bhengu said their comments did not reflect the views of any legitimate structure of the movement.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC says it will take disciplinary steps against MP Malusi Gigaba and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, saying their recent public statements damage the party.
In an interview published with the Sunday Times, Gigaba said the party’s national executive committee had failed in its objectives.
“I think we are [too] preoccupied with our little corners, our little groupings,” Gigaba said. “There doesn’t seem to exist the possibility for us to get up briefly from these little groupings, so that we can now discuss what is ... in the best interest of our country, of our movement, of our people, so that we achieve a postcolonial society. And until we are ready to do that, I think we are failing in our duty.”
Mchunu, speaking at the unveiling of a tombstone for the late struggle stalwart Nokuhamba Nyawo in Machobeni in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, said the ANC was on the brink of collapse.
“If we do not win municipalities in the upcoming local government [elections] next year, come the national government elections, we will be history,” he said.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party was seriously concerned about Gigaba and Mchunu’s comments and disapproved of their conduct.
“Their conduct represents a flagrant violation of ANC internal communication protocols and undermines the fundamental discipline of the movement,” she said. “These comrades acted outside any sanctioned organisational mandate or collective structure, making pronouncements that amount to deliberate de-campaigning of the ANC.
“These comrades are casting aspersions on the character and unity of the ANC, portraying the organisation as divided, incoherent and collapsing. These actions serve only the strategic agenda of counterrevolution and weaken the people’s confidence in their movement. No disciplined comrade would, of their own volition, make statements that embolden forces that have long sought to reverse the gains of our revolution.”
