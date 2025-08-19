Dispute over removal of NA councillor Bevan Brown drags on
Expelled National Alliance councillor Bevan Brown remains stuck in political limbo, with the IEC yet to process his replacement more than a year after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality declared his council seat vacant.
A court interdict appears to be at the crux of the problem, as it prohibited the IEC from replacing his name on the party’s PR list...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.