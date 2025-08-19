Politics

Gary van Niekerk warns of ‘dangers’ of reinstating municipal manager

There are efforts by some to bring back Nqwazi, NA president says in letter to ANC provincial secretary

By Nomazima Nkosi - 19 August 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay coalition partner and National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk has written to ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi expressing concern about the actions of some members in his party.

In his letter to Ngcukayitobi, Van Niekerk alleged there hade been continued efforts by some, including speaker Eugene Johnson, to have suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi reinstated...

