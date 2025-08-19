Mzila said Sutcliffe had successfully completed a major service delivery turnaround in eThekwini municipality over the past 12 months.
“His immediate task is the implementation of a turnaround plan with a specific and urgent focus on restoring service delivery, strengthening good governance, restoring investor confidence and ensuring sound financial management.
“In his address to the council, the MEC emphasised the collective responsibility of all councillors to support Dr Sutcliffe in his critical role. He underscored the support is essential to benefit the broader Msunduzi community and all ratepayers. The MEC also called on councillors to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability to the residents they serve.”
He said the executive committee supported Sutcliffe.
“All exco members welcomed Dr Sutcliffe's appointment, expressing full support for what they view as a timely and necessary intervention. They believe the move will significantly strengthen the municipality's ability to tackle its challenges.
“The MEC was accompanied on the visit by the acting head of department, Dr Krishnan. The appointment underscores the department’s commitment to ensuring the Msunduzi municipality is placed on a sustainable path to recovery and effective service delivery.”
Sutcliffe resigned as eThekwini municipal manager 13 years ago. During his term he faced criticism for renaming streets, wasting funds on statues that never saw the light of day and for his handling of tender processes.
TimesLIVE
Mike Sutcliffe charged with turning around Msunduzi municipality
Senior reporter
Image: Cogta
He was once was considered Durban’s most hated man and was often described by ratepayers as arrogant for not listening to what people wanted.
On Tuesday Dr Mike Sutcliffe, who remained an active player in local governance, was appointed the “governance expert” to support the dysfunctional Msunduzi municipality.
This comes after KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi launched forensic investigations into Msunduzi, Nongoma and KwaDukuza municipalities in March after allegations of fraud and corruption and in the wake of the auditor-general's findings.
Cogta departmental spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the appointment was made in terms of the constitution and is a “crucial step towards implementing a comprehensive turnaround strategy for the municipality”.
"Dr Sutcliffe was formally introduced as the new appointee during today's meeting between the MEC and the Msunduzi executive committee [exco] of council. With extensive experience in local government, Dr Sutcliffe previously served for more than nine years as eThekwini municipal manager and has also worked as a local government expert supporting municipalities across the province,” he said.
“His appointment comes after a sustained outcry over deteriorating municipal infrastructure and a sharp decline in business confidence in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.”
Mzila said Sutcliffe had successfully completed a major service delivery turnaround in eThekwini municipality over the past 12 months.
“His immediate task is the implementation of a turnaround plan with a specific and urgent focus on restoring service delivery, strengthening good governance, restoring investor confidence and ensuring sound financial management.
“In his address to the council, the MEC emphasised the collective responsibility of all councillors to support Dr Sutcliffe in his critical role. He underscored the support is essential to benefit the broader Msunduzi community and all ratepayers. The MEC also called on councillors to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability to the residents they serve.”
He said the executive committee supported Sutcliffe.
“All exco members welcomed Dr Sutcliffe's appointment, expressing full support for what they view as a timely and necessary intervention. They believe the move will significantly strengthen the municipality's ability to tackle its challenges.
“The MEC was accompanied on the visit by the acting head of department, Dr Krishnan. The appointment underscores the department’s commitment to ensuring the Msunduzi municipality is placed on a sustainable path to recovery and effective service delivery.”
Sutcliffe resigned as eThekwini municipal manager 13 years ago. During his term he faced criticism for renaming streets, wasting funds on statues that never saw the light of day and for his handling of tender processes.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News