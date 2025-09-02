Parliament backs debt-relief agenda for SA’s G20 presidency
Portfolio committee outlines priorities for sustainable development goals and debt reform
South Africa has proposed the establishment of a G20 commission to address debt sustainability in developing economies.
It is hoped the establishment of the commission will help accelerate progress towards the achievement of sustainable development goals...
