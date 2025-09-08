Thirty days have passed since Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie placed Kenny Kunene on a leave of absence after his appearance at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind DJ Somebody’s 2022 murder. Despite promises of a transparent investigation, no update has been provided.
Kunene had argued his presence at Molefe’s home was not suspicious. He claimed he was there to accompany a young journalist who wanted to pursue an exclusive story.
There has been no public update on the outcome and a party spokesperson did not respond to a request about the latest information, raising questions about accountability and internal party processes.
McKenzie said: “I believe Kenny 100%. I can't expect everyone to believe him, hence we’re launching a full investigation to prove what we know, that he is innocent. We will share the whole process and findings.”
The promised transparency has not materialised.
PA mum after 30 days of Kenny Kunene’s suspension and investigation
Image: Werner Hills
