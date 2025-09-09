Capetonians were introduced on Tuesday to a new way to renew their vehicle licence discs — akin to popping out for takeaways.
The city has opened its first licence renewal “drive-through” station in Brackenfell.
“Our new facility will cater exclusively for the renewal of motor vehicle licences,” said finance MMC Siseko Mbandezi.
“To ensure a more efficient service to our residents it will be cashless, accepting debit and credit card payments. The drive-through aims to make life easier for motorists — now you can drive up, pay by card, receive your new disc and be on your way.
“Our initial tests indicate that a renewal process in the drive-through could take a motorist less than five minutes to renew their disc if all paperwork is correct. Motorists who received a renewal notice via SMS need to simply show the SMS.”
The facility will operate from Mondays to Fridays from 11.30am to 7.30pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 2.30pm.
Further potential drive-through sites will be explored in the coming months.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through'
Image: Supplied
Capetonians were introduced on Tuesday to a new way to renew their vehicle licence discs — akin to popping out for takeaways.
The city has opened its first licence renewal “drive-through” station in Brackenfell.
“Our new facility will cater exclusively for the renewal of motor vehicle licences,” said finance MMC Siseko Mbandezi.
“To ensure a more efficient service to our residents it will be cashless, accepting debit and credit card payments. The drive-through aims to make life easier for motorists — now you can drive up, pay by card, receive your new disc and be on your way.
“Our initial tests indicate that a renewal process in the drive-through could take a motorist less than five minutes to renew their disc if all paperwork is correct. Motorists who received a renewal notice via SMS need to simply show the SMS.”
The facility will operate from Mondays to Fridays from 11.30am to 7.30pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 2.30pm.
Further potential drive-through sites will be explored in the coming months.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News