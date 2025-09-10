SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the delegation will advance South Africa’s revised trade proposal
South Africa has sent officials to the US to prepare for trade negotiations after attempting for months to strike a deal with the Trump administration to roll back steep tariffs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa last month after the government made several unsuccessful attempts to propose a trade agreement...
